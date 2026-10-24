Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series; Salman Agha returns, Mohammad Rizwan dropped

New Delhi:

Former captain Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman have returned to Pakistan squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. Three uncapped cricketers have also earned their maiden call-ups, while Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq failed to find a place in the 14-member squad announced on Friday. They were part of the seven players who were sent home during Pakistan’s England tour in August.

Rizwan’s case in the meantime is much more complicated. His absence comes as the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency continues an inquiry involving the Pakistan cricketer. The agency seized his phone in London on the night the Lord’s Test concluded. Since then, he has asked the Investigation Agency to return his phone, but has been denied.

Notably, uncapped cricketers Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Suleman and Sameer Minhas have been included following their performances in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Babar Azam will continue to lead the side despite a poor show in the England tour.

Who are Taha, Suleman and Minhas?

The selectors’ decision to include three newcomers reflects their recent first-class performances. Taha, a 26-year-old left-handed batter, leads the run charts in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I competition with 730 runs from seven matches. His tally includes three centuries and a highest score of 225.

Suleman, on the other hand, has scored 652 runs in the tournament, including three hundreds, placing him fifth on the list. Minhas has accumulated 405 runs in seven matches during his first season of first-class cricket after progressing through Pakistan’s Under-19 system.

Meanwhile, the series will begin in Rawalpindi, where the opening Test is scheduled for November 9-13. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the second match from November 17-21.

Agha’s return to Tests

Agha’s return to the Test squad follows his removal as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed to lead the T20I side against Sri Lanka, while Agha was also left out of the 15-member squad for that series. He remains in Pakistan’s ODI plans, with Shaheen Shah Afridi captaining the team in the ongoing tri-nation series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah and Saad Baig have also retained their places after being selected for the final Test at Edgbaston during the England tour.

Pakistan’s squad is not yet complete, with the selectors expected to bring in two additional fast bowlers after the PCB Patron’s XI finish their three-day fixture against the touring Sri Lankan team.

Pakistan Test squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel.

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