Pakistan announce squad for Test series against West Indies, rest Champions Trophy probables

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan host West Indies in two Tests starting on January 17, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies on Saturday, January 11. As expected, the Selection Committee made wholesome changes to their team that toured South Africa earlier considering the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 bein scheduled next month.

Pakistan made seven changes to its 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting on January 17. Star cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam retained their places, but Naseem Shah and Abdullah Shafique were dropped from the team.

The star opening batter Imam-ul-Haq returned to the Test squad after a gap of 13 months as Pakistan will be without their injured opener Saim Ayub. The experienced spinner Sajid Khan also returned to the setup after being dropped for the South Africa tour.

"As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah has been rested," the PCB statement said. "In their place, the selectors have retained Khurram Shahzad, recalled Mohammad Ali and included uncapped Kashif Ali.

"In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test, former Pakistan U19 and Shaheens' captain Rohail Nazir has been added to the squad."

Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies tour of Pakistan 2025 schedule