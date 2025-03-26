Pakistan announce 15-member squad for ODI World Cup qualifiers, Fatima Sana retained as captain Pakistan have not been able to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup directly. They will participate in the qualifiers now that will commence on April 9 in Karachi. Top two teams from the qualifiers will make it to the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India.

Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers that are scheduled to be played from April 9 in Karachi. Fatima Sana has been retained as the captain who has so far led Pakistan in six T20Is and two ODIs. Muneeba Ali has been appointed the vice-captain for the tournament.

For the unversed, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India have already qualified for the eight-team tournament that will take place from September 29 to October 26 this year. The final two spots will be decided through the qualifiers in Pakistan. If Pakistan end up qualifying for the World Cup in India, they will play their matches either in UAE or Sri Lanka as part of a reciprocal arrangement between the BCCI and PCB before the men's Champions Trophy 2025.

As for the qualifiers, Pakistan will start their campaign against Ireland on April 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while they will next face Scotland on April 11. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament and each team will face the other once in the league stage.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserve Players: Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar and Umm-e-Hani

Support Staff: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach spin bowling), Abdul Saad (assistant coach fielding), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse)

Pakistan's schedule in World Cup Qualifiers

vs Ireland – 9 April, Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

vs Scotland – 11 April, LCCA (Day)

vs West Indies – 14 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Thailand – 17 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Bangladesh – 19 April, LCCA (Day