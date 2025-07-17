Pakistan and West Indies at loggerheads over scheduling conflict ahead of white-ball tour Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board are locked in a scheduling conflict at the moment. Pakistan are scheduled to tour the West Indies next month for three T20Is and as many ODIs, but the PCB are insisting that CWI add more T20Is by cancelling the ODIs.

New Delhi:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are locked in a scheduling conflict over the upcoming white-ball series in August. Pakistan are set to tour the Caribbean and the United States for three T20Is and as many ODIs from August 1 to 12. However, the PCB is insisting West Indies to cancel the ODI leg of the tour and include more T20 Internationals.

But CWI is keen to retain the ODI series and understandably so, as the West Indies are eager to play more matches in the 50-over format, having missed out on qualification from the last ODI World Cup in 2023 in India. "The schedule remains as it is, and we continue to engage with the PCB on the matter," CWI CEO Chris Dehring said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

PCB wants to play as many T20Is as possible

PCB are willing to play as many T20Is as possible ahead of the World Cup in the shortest format next year in India and Sri Lanka. PCB COO Sumair Ahmed also opened up about the board's approach recently on the matter. He also revealed recently that the PCB is in talks with the CWI on the matter. According to a report in Cricbuzz, PCB might even consider options if the schedule is not revised by the West Indies board.

What is the current schedule of PAK vs WI series?

According to the current schedule released, the three T20Is will be played on August 1, 2 and 4 in Lauderhill, Florida, while the ODI series is scheduled to commence on August 8. The last two ODIs will take place on August 10 and 12 and all the ODI leg of the tour will be played at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Notably, Pakistan is scheduled to land in the USA after their T20I series against Bangladesh, while the West Indies will be coming into the series after the tussle in the shortest format against Australia.