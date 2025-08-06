Pakistan 25-year-old mystery spinner jumps 69 places in latest ICC T20I rankings Pakistan were in action over the last week in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies away from home. They won the series 2-1 after defending a total in the decider and it has helped most of their players to improve their rankings in the latest update.

New Delhi:

West Indies hosted Pakistan for the three-match T20I series recently and it was the only action in the shortest format among top teams since the last update in the ICC T20I rankings. Pakistan ended up winning the series 2-1, and most of their players have gained a lot in the latest update in the rankings. Their left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has gained the most, jumping 69 places among bowlers despite picking up only three wickets in the series.

Muqeem was one of the better bowlers of the series as he sent down 12 overs and conceded only 59 runs while picking up his three wickets. He was in the 101st place in the previous update but has now jumped to 34th position in the latest update in the T20I rankings. Undoubtedly, this is his career-best ranking with 542 rating points to his name.

Akeal Hosein jumps to third place in rankings

Meanwhile, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein has jumped to third place in the bowlers' rankings with 707 rating points. He went past India's Varun Chakaravarthy, who is now in fourth place in the rankings with 706 ratings, having last played a T20I in January 2025. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh are the other Indian bowlers in the top 10 in seventh and 10th position in the rankings.

Jason Holder of the West Indies also jumped 23 places to 32nd in the rankings after his impressive show with the ball in the series against Pakistan. He was the second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps to his name at an average of 14.83. Holder has also jumped to 12th place among all-rounders in the shortest format of the game.

Hasan Nawaz of Pakistan jumps 24 places

For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz has gained the most, jumping 24 places from 54th to 30th in the latest T20I rankings for batters. He has 569 rating points to show for his efforts after scoring 79 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 164.58. Saim Ayub also jumped 25 places to 37th in the rankings as he finished as the highest run-scorer with 130 runs to his name. Interestingly, Ayub had a great series as an all-rounder as he also picked up five wickets and it has replicated in his all-rounder rankings. The youngster jumped 70 places to finish on 24th in the rankings and another such series with both bat and ball can take him into the top five of the rankings.