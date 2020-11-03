PAK vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in super over to end ODI losing run

Image Source : AP Zimbabwe's pacer Blessing Muzarabani, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam during the 3rd one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3

Zimbabwe ended a 10-match losing streak by beating Pakistan in a super over to cap a thrilling third and final one-day international on Tuesday.

Blessing Muzarabani grabbed two wickets off four balls in the super over as Pakistan scored only two runs off the tall fast bowler.

Zimbabwe raced to a winning 3-0 through Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza off Shaheen Afridi’s first three balls to deny Pakistan a series clean sweep.

Earlier, Pakistan No. 10 batsman Mohammad Musa hit a four off the last ball of their 50-over innings against paceman Richard Ngarava to tie the scores as Pakistan ended up at 278-9. Zimbabwe made 278-6.

Captain Babar Azam's run-a-ball 125 lifted Pakistan close to the target in a century stand with Wahab Riaz, who scored 52 off 55 balls.

But Muzarabani's 5-49 included the wickets of Afridi and Babar off his last two deliveries to turn the game before Musa hit the last-ball ball boundary through covers off Richard Ngarava and forced a super over.

Earlier, Sean Williams survived three dropped catches to score 118 off 135 balls for Zimbabwe. The 20-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain snared 5-26, but Williams' fourth ODI hundred gave Zimbabwe its highest total of the series.

