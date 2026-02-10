PAK vs USA T20 World Cup live streaming details: When and where to watch clash in India on TV and online Pakistan will look to move past a shaky chase against the Netherlands when they take on a confident USA in their T20 World Cup clash. USA, eyeing another upset after troubling India, will aim to sharpen their batting while banking on a strong bowling unit.

Pakistan will aim to banish memories of a humiliating past defeat when they face a spirited USA in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 20 months after suffering an infamous loss to the same opponents. The Americans had announced their arrival on the global stage during their 2024 World Cup debut with a memorable win over Pakistan.

Having gone down to India in their 2026 opener, the USA will be keen to produce another upset in the evening clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Both sides, however, have concerns with the bat heading into the contest.

Pakistan looked comfortable while chasing 148 against the Netherlands before a reckless middle-order collapse threatened to derail the chase. Faheem Ashraf eventually steered them home, but the implosion would have left the side rattled. USA, meanwhile, pushed defending champions India at the Wankhede but failed to back up an impressive bowling effort with meaningful contributions from their batters.

The USA will be hoping for a stronger showing from their top order after a disappointing powerplay display against India, with captain Monank Patel admitting his side played too many loose shots early on, including his own soft dismissal.

While the bowling unit impressed under the leadership of South Africa-born Shadley Van Schalkwyk, senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar endured a forgettable outing and will be eager to bounce back against Pakistan. The Americans, who trained in Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC event, are well acquainted with the conditions, though concerns remain over the fitness of pacer Ali Khan after he limped off during the India match. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, February 10.

At what time will the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match begin?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.