PAK vs UAE head to head record in T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash Pakistan and the UAE will face each other in the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2025 Dubai. This is the do-or-die encounter for both teams and the winner of this clash will make it to the Super Four. Here's the head-to-head record between Pakistan and the UAE in T20Is.

Dubai:

After a lot of off-field drama, Pakistan are all set to face the UAE in their must-win encounter in the 10th match of the ongoing Asia Cup. The men in green made the headlines ever since the Indian team didn't shake hands at the end of the match on Sunday (September 14). Pakistan also threatened to pull out over the course of the last couple of days, but after a middle ground was reached, they have finally decided to play.

The focus firmly shifts to cricket now for them, and they will have to beat the UAE to qualify for the Super Four round. Pakistan will have to make sure they win this match as they will set the second meeting against the arch-rivals India on Sunday (September 21). Salman Ali Agha would want his troops to give their best and defeat the UAE in this must-win encounter.

UAE, meanwhile, have a golden opportunity to stun Pakistan. They threatened to beat them in the tri-series played before the Asia Cup, but couldn't cross the line. If they can do it in the continental event, it will be the biggest achievement for the Muhammad Waseem-led side in their history of cricket. The UAE also defeated Bangladesh earlier this year in the three-match series for the first time.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and the UAE?

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Pakistan and the UAE have faced each other three times in the shortest format of the game. The first-ever T20I between them was played in February 2016 in Mirpur, while the next two matches were played in the tri-series in Sharjah. On all three occasions, Pakistan emerged victorious, but the UAE had their moments, especially in recent encounters and will be keen on cashing in on such moments this time around, with a lot more at stake.

Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza