PAK vs SL live cricket score: Sri Lanka aim to qualify for tri-series final in must-win clash PAK vs SL: The sixth and final league stage match of the T20I tri-series will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are already in the final while Sri Lanka must win this clash to make it to the summit clash. A loss, however, would lead to Zimbabwe making the final of the tournament.

Rawalpindi:

PAK vs SL live score: Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off today in the sixth and final league-stage clash of the ongoing T20I tri-series in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have already qualified for the final while Sri Lanka are in must-win situation to make it to the final, scheduled to take place on Saturday (November 29). Zimbabwe must be keenly watching this encounter as a loss for Sri Lanka will give them the ticket to the final of the tri-series. Follow for live updates:

Toss Update: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Janith Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga