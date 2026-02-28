Advertisement
  4. PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan aim to qualify for semis, Sri Lanka play for pride
PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan aim to qualify for semis, Sri Lanka play for pride

PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan are facing a stiff ask against Sri Lanka to make the semifinals of the T20 World Cup but they are in this situation thanks to England who kept them alive with a win over New Zealand. Can Pakistan make it to the knockouts? Follow for live updates:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score Image Source : AP
KANDY:

PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other today in the final Super 8 Group 1 clash of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the tournament but Pakistan are still alive and will need a big win today to knock New Zealand out and qualify for the semis. Can they bring out their best game today and confine the hosts to another loss?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 29 times in the shortest format of the game so far. The men in green have dominated the proceedings with 17 wins while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Can Pakistan win their 18th match against the team from the island nation today?

Matches Played - 29

Pakistan won - 17
Sri Lanka won - 12

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20 World Cup

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have locked horns on four occasions in the T20 World Cup and it has been a neck-and-neck contest. Both teams have won two matches each so far and would be keen on taking a lead this time around. Pakistan's last win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup came way back in 2009.

Matches Played - 4
Pakistan won - 2
Sri Lanka won - 2

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

 

Live updates :PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score Updates

  • 6:30 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Babar Azam play today?

    With runs needed at high pace, Pakistan may drop Babar Azam today for Khawaja Nafay. Babar's role in the team has been questioned in the middle order and he hasn't wonders batting at four either. Will Pakistan take the tough call and drop him?

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What is the scenario for Pakistan to qualify?

    Pakistan should win against Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs or with 40 balls to spare to go past the net run-rate of New Zealand. Can they do it? Will they show any urgency with the bat today? What will be the tactics?

  • 6:25 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka are already knocked out of the tournament, while Pakistan must win this match and by a specific margin to knock New Zealand out and qualify for the semifinals. Can they step up in this match, finally, and stun the cricketing world, or will it be another heartbreak for Pakistan fans? We will bring you all the updates. Toss in five minutes.

