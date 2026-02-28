PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan aim to qualify for semis, Sri Lanka play for pride

KANDY:

PAK vs SL Live cricket score: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other today in the final Super 8 Group 1 clash of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the tournament but Pakistan are still alive and will need a big win today to knock New Zealand out and qualify for the semis. Can they bring out their best game today and confine the hosts to another loss?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 29 times in the shortest format of the game so far. The men in green have dominated the proceedings with 17 wins while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Can Pakistan win their 18th match against the team from the island nation today?

Matches Played - 29

Pakistan won - 17

Sri Lanka won - 12

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20 World Cup

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have locked horns on four occasions in the T20 World Cup and it has been a neck-and-neck contest. Both teams have won two matches each so far and would be keen on taking a lead this time around. Pakistan's last win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup came way back in 2009.

Matches Played - 4

Pakistan won - 2

Sri Lanka won - 2

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf