PAK vs SL Cricket Live Score: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in must-win clash in Asia Cup 2025

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka suffered a loss in their opening game of the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green once again lost to India but will be hoping to get back into winning ways on Tuesday, September 23. The Lankan Lions, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Bangladesh in a thrilling contest. As things stand, it's a must-win game for both teams as the losing side will be almost out of the final race.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play in a must-win game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Both teams lost their opening game of the Super 4s and hence, the match between them holds extreme importance.
