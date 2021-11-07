Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs SCO  Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FIle photo of Pakistan players.

Live streaming Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch PAK vs SCO Super 12 match Online

The 41st match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between the Pakistan cricket team and Scotland. This is the fifth match in the tournament for both Pakistan and Scotland. Both the teams will take the field at Sharjah Cricket Stadium for this match. The tournament has been great for Pakistan so far. They have won all four matches so far and are at the forefront of the contenders to reach the semi-finals.

On the other hand, for Scotland, today's match will be to save credibility. The performance of the team in the match against India was quite disappointing. In such a situation, he will now try to give a tough competition to Pakistan and end the campaign in the tournament with a win.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs Scotland Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Super 12 Match and TV Telecast. You can watch PAK vs SCO Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The PAK vs SCO (Pakistan vs Scotland) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PAK vs SCO match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch PAK vs SCO Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch PAK vs SCO on Hotstar and Star Sports.

At what time does Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on November 7 (Sunday).

You can watch Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in Australia.

You can watch Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Pakistan Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 game Pakistan vs Scotland Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.