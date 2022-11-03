PAK vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam fails to fire again, Twitter says 'This too shall pass'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam in action

PAK vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Touted as one of the greatest to have ever played for Pakistan, their hero and skipper Babar Azam has completely misfired in the ongoing World Cup and this has affected the team and their chances in the ongoing World Cup. It has been quite sometime that Babar has been searching for his form as his troubles just don't seem, to end. Babar scored a century against England in a seven-match T20I series that was played before the T20 World Cup, but after that, he hasn't been able to do much.

The boys in green currently have a lot to do and they will need to win both their remaining matches if they want to give themselves any chance to qualify for the semi-finals. They suffered a very heartbreaking loss at the hands of team India on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the pain further piled up, when Zimbabwe defeated them by 1 run. They somehow defeated Netherlands but they looked extremely dismal and lacked intent in their run chase. The problem particularly lies with the Pakistan batting lineup and more with their skipper Babar Azam.

Babar has been pretty mediocre with the bat so far and has failed to score even 10 runs in any of the matches that Pakistan have played. Babar scored 4(5) against Netherlands, 4(9) against Zimbabwe and 0(1) against India. He has been amid heavy criticism and backlash regarding his batting and his captaincy. To his respite, Babar found some backing from former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi who said that Babar is just one good inning away, The former Pakistan captain also asked the Pakistan team management to extend their support to Babar and help him in this tough phase.

Come to the crucial match against South Africa, Azam scored only 6 runs off 15 deliveries. He played at a strike rate of 40.00 and did not hit any boundary. This has infuriated netizens and they have started to question his leadership skills.

