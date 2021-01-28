PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada fastest Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

Image Source : AP South Africa's pacer Kagiso Rabada (center without cap) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's batsman Imran Butt, in Karachi.

Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth South Africa bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Rabada achieved the feat on Day Three of the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan being played at the National Stadium here when he took the wicket of Hasan Ali. Rabada clean bowled Ali at his individual score of 21 for which the latter consumed 33 deliveries.

The 25-year-old has taken just 44 matches to achieve the scalp 200 Test wickets, making him the fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone.

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. Steyn has 439 wickets to his name in 93 matches. He is followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291), Vernon Philander (224) and Rabada.

Rabada also has 117 ODI and 31 T20I wickets to his name for which he has played 75 and 26 matches respectively.

Overall, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. Muralitharan has 800 wickets to his name and is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (606) and Glenn McGrath (563).