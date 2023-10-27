PAK vs SA: First ever concussion substitute in World Cup history, Usama Mir replaces injured Shadab Khan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shadab Khan vs South Africa in World Cup 2023 game in Chennai on Oct 27

In a first-ever concussion substitute in the cricket World Cup history, Usama Mir replaced injured Shadab Khan during Pakistan's crucial game against South Africa on Saturday, October 27. Pakistan's star all-rounder was forced to leave the field after landing on his head while fielding in the second innings at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Shadab was excellent with a bat as he scored crucial 43 runs off 36 balls while batting first as Pakistan managed to pull off a challenging total of 270 runs. But he suffered an unfortunate head injury during the first over while fielding and had to leave the field. He was expected to return but the management ruled him out after a thorough checkup from the medical staff.

South Africa were off to a flying start with Quinton de Kock and returning skipper Temba Bavuma putting 30 runs from the first two overs on the scoreboard. Pakistan suffered a big blow as Shadab Khan lost his balance after a quick throw. He looked in pain as he landed on his shoulder and then his head made contact with the ground. After medical attention, he left the field without a stretcher and then the PCB provided an official update on a concussion substitute.

"Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa," PCB Media statement said. "Usama Mir will replace Shadab. Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him. The substitute request was approved by the match referee."

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

