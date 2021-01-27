PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam joins elusive club as first Pakistan batsman following 3rd Test century

Image Source : TWITTER/@THEREALPCB Fawad Alam

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Wednesday scored his third Test century in the opening game of the two-Test series against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi and with his triple-figure mark, he joined an elusive group being the first from his nation.

Fawad is the first Pakistan batsman to convert each of his first three half-centuries into a century. His first ton came in 2009, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 11 years later, he added a second to his list, scoring 102 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in December 2020. He scored his third hundred a month later.

Fawad joined England's Ravi Bopara in an elusive list. However, it is George Headley who holds the world record for having converted his first six half-centuries into 100s.

Fawad's century, also his first on home soil, single-handedly guided Pakistan past South Africa's first-innings total of 220, after the top order collapsed in the final session of the opening day.

Pakistan lost their first three and nightwatchman Shaheen Shah Afridi, for just 27 runs. Fawad then stitched a 94-run stand alongside Azhar Ali, who scored his half-century. He further added another 55-run stand alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan are presently playing their first home Test series against South Africa in 13 years.