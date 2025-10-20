PAK vs SA 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium play? Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi, starting Monday, October 20. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a comprehensive win in Lahore in the opener by 93 runs and will be keen to do a double over the reigning Test champs.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi from Friday, October 20 onwards.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch report

The last time a Test match took place in Rawalpindi, it was spin, spin and more spin. Pakistan even defied the toss logic as they won chasing after bowling England out for 267 and 112 in the two innings. However, expect South Africa to bat first if they win the toss, given how crucial it proved to be in the opening Test in Lahore. Lahore wasn't a raging turner, but the first-innings score proved to be decisive in the end for Pakistan and a similar surface is expected in Rawalpindi, dry and abrasive.

Lahore didn't break as much as Multan and Rawalpindi did last year and hence, it was a decent surface on offer as if applied, there were runs to be had. Rawalpindi is expected to turn from the first day itself and hence, whatever the team batting first will be able to get, will have its worth in gold. Keshav Maharaj is likely to return for South Africa and it's unlikely that the Proteas will go to the two-pacer-two-spinner combination, but it is their batters who need to apply a bit better in able to negotiate the duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.