PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: Shan Masood, Shafique rescue Pakistan's innings after Imam's wicket Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss again and expectedly opted to bat first as the hosts look to sweep the series against the reigning Test champions in the two-match series. South Africa made a couple of changes, while Pakistan handed a debut to a 38-year-old.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Pakistan are up against South Africa for the second and final Test and skipper Shan Masood got the toss correct yet again as the hosts opted to bat first again. It was an abrasive surface yet again in Rawalpindi, similar to what was dished out in Lahore and it will be a challenge for the Proteas to come up with a better response.

South Africa made a couple of changes to their line-up with Keshav Maharaj coming back into the side, while Pakistan brought in a third spinner, like their opposition, handing a debut to the 38-year-old Asif Afridi. The pitch is expected to turn from the first day itself and for South Africa, hopefully, they can bowl Pakistan out cheaply in the first innings, considering how decisive the first-innings runs were in Lahore.