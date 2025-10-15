PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: Rickelton and De Zorzi key for South Africa in 277-run chase PAK vs SA live score: The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa is interestingly poised. Chasing 277 runs, the visitors are 51/2 and need 226 more runs to win. However, the pitch is turning a lot and Pakistan are favourites for now. Who will win the match? Let's find out...

Lahore: PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: South Africa ended the third day at 51/2 and need 226 more runs to register a historic win in the first Test. With the pitch turning a lot, the set batters will have to continue playing, as it is very difficult to start for a new batter. Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi batted beautifully in the first innings, and they have again added 33 runs in around 15 overs. Can they continue in the same vein or will Pakistan pick wickets in a heap and wrap things up? We will find out soon.