PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan and South Africa kick off the three-match T20I series with the first clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Eyes will be pinned on Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock. While Babar is playing his first T20I of the year, de Kock will play his first contest against a full member since the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan opt to field in first match as Babar Azam returns
PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan lock horns against South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Rawalpindi. The Men in Green won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Cyclone Montha LIVE: Landfall process begins, to cross Andhra coast in 3-4 hours
-
BCCI shares second medical update on Shreyas Iyer, reveals batter 'stable' and 'under observation'
-
President Murmu to take sortie in Rafale fighter jet from Ambala Air Force base tomorrow
-
Nitish Kumar slams Tejashwi Yadav, says opposition fooling youth with false job promises
Advertisement
Advertisement