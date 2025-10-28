PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan opt to field in first match as Babar Azam returns PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan lock horns against South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Rawalpindi. The Men in Green won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi: PAK vs SA 1st T20I live cricket score: Pakistan and South Africa kick off the three-match T20I series with the first clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Eyes will be pinned on Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock. While Babar is playing his first T20I of the year, de Kock will play his first contest against a full member since the T20 World Cup 2024 final.