PAK vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra creates multiple World Cup records, leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson behind

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand sensation Rachin Ravindra etched his name into the history books as the Kiwi batter gunned down multiple World Cup records at the ongoing tournament in India. The Blackcaps are up against Pakistan in a virtual knockout in the race for the semifinal as the two face each other in the 35th match of the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra continues his Midas touch in the tournament. He has notched up his third ODI hundred in World Cup 2023 after his sensational knocks against England and Australia in the tournament before. The Kiwi star has shattered multiple world records with a hattrick of tons.

World records galore

As Rachin walks back for a splendid 108-run knock, he finds himself on top of a couple of world records. The Southpaw has become the first player in history to score three centuries in the ODI World Cup debut season. He has also become the only player to register three World Cup tons before turning 25, a record which takes him past Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian icon had 2 centuries in the World Cup before turning 25.

Players to score most centuries in World Cup before turning 25

Rachin Ravindra (23y, 351 days) - 3

Sachin Tendulkar (22y, 313d) - 2

Rachin downs records for New Zealand too

The left-handed batter also went on to create several records for his country in World Cups. Rachin's three tons are the most by any New Zealand batter scored in all ODI World Cup editions. He has left behind the likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Stephen Fleming, among others.

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

