PAK vs NZ weather report: Will rain ruin a potential World Cup 2023 blockbuster in Bengaluru?

Pakistan will be up against New Zealand in a blockbuster clash in Bengaluru on Saturday, which could decide the semifinal line-up

Pakistan were handed a lifeline by South Africa after New Zealand shot themselves in the foot by bowling first against the monstrous Proteas batting line-up on a great batting pitch in Pune. Pakistan, who ended their four-match losing streak with a massive win against Bangladesh, need someone from the top four, preferably New Zealand to keep losing while winning they to keep winning in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the race for the semifinals heats up.

South Africa's colossal 190-run win against Tom Latham's New Zealand was a record victory and Pakistan will hope to use the advantage and do their job, of winning the remaining two games. The first up is against the Kiwis, who haven't clicked themselves in the last three games having won four games in cash and one win could revitalise them

The weather has been pleasant in Bengaluru, however, heavy rains are predicted in the next three days in the city. Here's what the weather forecast for NZ vs SA pitch looks like-

As per Accuweather, the forecast for Saturday is not great with a 68 per cent chance of rain in the daytime. Since it's a day game, the match is likely to be affected as the radar shows rain for around a couple of hours with a 27 per cent chance of thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation reduces to 25 per cent in the evening, which suggests clearer weather as the day progresses. If the forecast is anything to go by, a shortened match is very well on the cards. However, the rain might not be threatening enough to wash the game out.

The temperatures are set to hover around a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20 degrees with a full cloud cover to remain throughout the day.

