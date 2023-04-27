PAK vs NZ: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan are all set to play the 1st ODI of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand on Thursday. The recently ended 5-match T20I series between both teams ended in a tie as Pakistan and New Zealand won 2 matches each and 1 match ended in draw. Now, both teams will want to clinch ODI series win.Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

​Pitch Report - PAK vs NZ

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 236. It decreases to 204 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is favourable to the batters and a high-scoring game can be expected.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 24 ODI matches played at this venue, 11 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 12 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to opt bowling.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 24

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 12

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 236

Average 2nd Innings scores: 204

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 329/6 (50 Ov) by PAK vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 104/10 (33 Ov) by ZIM vs SL

Highest score chased - 278/7 (47.1 Ov) by PAK vs NZ

Lowest score defended - 206/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Full Squads -

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

