PAK vs NZ: Pakistan script history, become 3rd team to join elite club with India and Australia

The first match of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In this match, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets. The Babar Azam-led team created history by registering a win. Pakistan joined the elite club with India and Australia and became the third team to register a special feat.

Pakistan scripted history as they registered their 500th win in the ODIs. Pakistan have won 500 ODI matches out of 949 games played and have suffered loss 420 times. Earlier, only Australia and India had crossed the 500-mark in winning the ODIs.

Teams Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Australia 978 594 341 India 1029 539 438 Pakistan 949 500 420

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI:

Talking about the first ODI match played between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl. New Zealand scored 288/7 in 50 overs. In the second innings, Pakistan chased the target by scoring 291 runs at a loss of 5 wickets in just 48.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman played an important role in Pakistan's victory. He played an innings of 117 runs off 114 balls. During this, he hit 13 fours and a six.

Full Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

