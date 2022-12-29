PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Cricket Board has plans to avoid empty stadiums in ongoing series | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PCB's measures to avoid empty stadiums during PAK vs NZ match

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand are taking on Pakistan in a two-match Test series and interestingly, both matches will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. With the rising popularity of franchise cricket among fans, the fate of Test cricket is certainly threatened and the ongoing Test series between both sides is a testament to it. The first Test match saw pretty less footfall and that has caused a spot of bother in the Pakistan Cricket Board management.

Before the start of Pakistan vs New Zealand series, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the tickets for the first Test had gone on sale and were between Rs150 to Rs500. After seeing such a dismal response to the first Test, the PCB has now decided to make entry entirely free during the second Test match that will start on January 2, 2023.

The PCB after looking at the empty stadiums in the first Test match had to take some immediate steps to fill the stands. The cricketing body as a part of damage control activity had to contact educational institutes, orphanages, and old homes to invite them to watch the Test match that is being played. This is not something that is happening in Karachi for the first time. The city has always faced criticism for not filling up the stadium. Whenever there is a match played out in the city, the PCB invites schoolchildren to fill up the empty stands. To the PCB's misfortune, this is not only the case with Test matches being played in Karachi. Before the T20 World, when England toured Pakistan, PCB faced the same issues.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Glenn Phillips

