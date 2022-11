The time has come and the clash to qualify for the finals begins today. Pakistan are alive and they look to brace the Kiwi challenge at the fabled Sydney Cricket Ground. On the other hand, New Zealand who are playing yet another ICC event knockout game never started as favourites, but they have proved their worth and look unfazed at the moment. Hello & welcome to our live blog, get your snacks and prepare yourself for what promises to be one joyride of an event.