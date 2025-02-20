Babar Azam scripts history for Pakistan, achieves unique century in international cricket Babar Azam's innings was one of the driving forces behind the result which saw Pakistan fall 60 runs short of the target against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi. Babar achieved a huge milestone in international cricket with the half-century but wasn't his more adored knock.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became only the second batter for his country to score a century of fifties in international cricket after his 64-run knock against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday, February 19. Babar, who has 31 centuries to his name in international cricket across formats, took his tally to 100 as far as the half-centuries (scores from 50-99) were concerned, however, it wasn't an innings which Babar would have been proud of.

Babar joined Inzamam ul Haq, the former Pakistan captain, as only the second batter from his country to smash a century of fifties while overall he became the 21st player in international cricket history to achieve the milestone. Inzamam has 129 fifties to his name in international cricket while Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with 164 half-centuries in international cricket being only one of the two batters with 150-plus fifties with Kumar Sangakkara being the other (153).

Most fifties for Pakistan in international cricket

129 - Inzamam ul Haq (1991-2007), in 499 matches

100 - Babar Azam (2015-2025*), in 314 matches

95 - Mohammad Yousuf (1998-2010) in 381 matches

93 - Javed Miandad (1976-1993) in 357 matches

84 - Misbah ul Haq (2002-2017) in 276 matches

This was Babar's 35th half-century in ODIs as even though he spent a lot of time in the middle, he took up 90 balls to score just 64 runs, that too when his team needed to chase down 321 runs in Karachi against the Black Caps. Babar brought up his fifty off 81 deliveries while playing a total of 52 dot balls in his whole innings that lasted 90. Yes, Pakistan needed a bit more contribution from the likes of Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Tayyab Tahir and at a faster rate on a wicket that was turning and gripping at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan scored just 22 runs in the powerplay while losing a couple of wickets and from then on, the hosts were always chasing the game after New Zealand put up an above-par score riding on twin tons from Will Young and Tom Latham while being accompanied by a rapid fifty from Glenn Phillips. Pakistan next take on India in a do-or-die clash on Sunday, February 23.