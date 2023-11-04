World Cup: PAK vs NZ, AUS vs ENG; massive day in WC 2023 as 3 out of 5 realistic semifinal contenders in fight

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and England captain.

Nearly one month after the World Cup 2023 began, we have one of the biggest days of the tournament coming ahead as three out of five realistic semifinal contenders will be in action in a blockbuster Saturday double-header. Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and England were among the teams that were considered pre-tournament favourites to lift the World Cup and will look to give it their all as the race to the last four is getting bigger every day.

In the first match of the day, Pakistan and New Zealand will have a crack at each other in what is being said as the virtual quarterfinal at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Ashes rivalry will unfold in the second game of the day as England go up against the mighty Aussies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who are the 5 teams? What are qualification scenarios?

After India sealed a place in the semifinals, there are still three spots open for anyone to come and grab in the marquee tournament. Only Bangladesh are officially knocked out and we have all the remaining eight teams in the fight. However, speaking realistically, only five of them have a chance to qualify without much permutation and combinations. South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the sides that are realistically in. The likes of Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England are not out yet but require all the luck to go their way to sneak through.

Australia are in third place in the points table with 8 points and 3 games in hand, while New Zealand still sit in fourth with 8 points and 2 games to go. Afghanistan's huge win over the Dutch have brought them level on points with the Aussies and the Kiwis as they have 2 games to go. But they face their toughest competition in Australia and South Africa next. Pakistan are sitting in 6th place with 6 points and 2 games left but a win over the Blackcaps will put them back into contention for the last four.

The tournament now heads to the business end as it becomes tense for the fans to see who races through and who collapses in the race for the semifinals.

Latest Cricket News