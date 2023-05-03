PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about National Stadium, Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : AP PAK vs NZ Pitch report

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with each other in the third ODI match at Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. Pakistan won the second ODI while chasing a mammoth target of 337 by seven wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Haris Rauf took four wickets but Daryl Mitchell’s century and 98 runs from captain Tom Latham helped New Zealand post a big total.

But opener Fakhar Zaman smashed 180* off 144, his second consecutive century in this series, to help Pakistan chase the target with 10 balls to spare. The world no.1 ODI batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan registered the fifties as Kiwi bowlers struggled to defend the big total again.

Pitch Report - PAK vs NZ

Karachi’s National Stadium favors both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. Pakistan recorded an easy chase in the first two matches in Rawalpindi and can expect a similar surface in Karachi. The average first innings score here is 234 but Pakistan are likely to post a big total if they bat first on Wednesday.

Will Toss Matter?

Not likely. In 67 ODIs played at Karachi’s National Stadium, teams batting first have won 30 matches so far. The toss-winning captain will prefer to chase here but that is unlikely to reflect in the result.

National Stadium, Karachi - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 67

Matches won batting first: 30

Matches won bowling first: 34

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 234

Average 2nd Innings scores: 202

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 374/4 (50 Ov) by IND vs HK

Lowest total recorded - 93/10 (40.4 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW

Highest score chased - 310/4 (46.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended - 123/10 (45.2 Ov) by SLW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchi

