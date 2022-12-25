PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Shahid Afridi interfering in Pakistan team's playing XI? Babar Azam speaks

PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Pakistan cricket, Pakistan's red ball cricket is in dire need of revival. They suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of England who inflicted a series defeat of 3-0 on them. It certainly was a testament to the turmoil that Pakistan's Test cricket is in and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned to better the situation. In a contingency plan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Najam Sethi as the PCB chief.
Shahid Afridi has now been appointed the 'interim chief selector' of the Pakistan men's team and his first assignment will be against New Zealand. Afridi is also joined in by his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Iftikhar Rao Anjum and they will have the onus upon themselves to select a strong squad when Pakistan take on New Zealand starting December 26, 2022. Ahead of the match, the Pakistan skipper has finally chosen to break his silence over the recent changes that the Pakistan Cricket Board is going through. He also said that his team's focus solely remains on the cricketing bit irrespective of whatever happens off the field.
While addressing the media, Babar said:
Chief selector Shahid Afridi will participate in selecting the final XI that plays against New Zealand on December 26, 2022. We have been through numerous changes in the last 3-4 days. As a professional you do come across such situations I feel. Our job is to make efforts on the field and perform to the best of our capabilities. We have to perform well, especially start well. We did make many mistakes in the last series, but we have analyzed them and we look to rectify them in the upcoming matches.
The committee that is being led by Afridi took over the selection duties from Mohammad Wasim-led Panel. It has only been named for Pakistan's home series against New Zealand which consists of 2 Tests and 3 ODIs.