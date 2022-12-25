PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Shahid Afridi interfering in Pakistan team's playing XI? Babar Azam speaks

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam speaks on Shahid Afridi

PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Pakistan cricket, Pakistan's red ball cricket is in dire need of revival. They suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of England who inflicted a series defeat of 3-0 on them. It certainly was a testament to the turmoil that Pakistan's Test cricket is in and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned to better the situation. In a contingency plan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Najam Sethi as the PCB chief.

Shahid Afridi has now been appointed the 'interim chief selector' of the Pakistan men's team and his first assignment will be against New Zealand. Afridi is also joined in by his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Iftikhar Rao Anjum and they will have the onus upon themselves to select a strong squad when Pakistan take on New Zealand starting December 26, 2022. Ahead of the match, the Pakistan skipper has finally chosen to break his silence over the recent changes that the Pakistan Cricket Board is going through. He also said that his team's focus solely remains on the cricketing bit irrespective of whatever happens off the field.

While addressing the media, Babar said:

The committee that is being led by Afridi took over the selection duties from Mohammad Wasim-led Panel. It has only been named for Pakistan's home series against New Zealand which consists of 2 Tests and 3 ODIs.

