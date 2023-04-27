PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, Today Match Prediction: Who will win opening game, Top Performers, Pitch & Weather Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP, PTI Pakistan host New Zealand

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, Today Match Prediction - Babar Azam's Pakistan and Tom Latham's New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the first ODI of the five-match series in Rawalpindi. After contesting a 2-2 stalemate in the just concluded T20I series, the two sides return to the ODI fold with another five-match contest in the World Cup year. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in the 1st ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

A depleted New Zealand side look to keep their record intact

The New Zealand side are without a few of their key players as some of them are on IPL duties, while the likes of Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson are nursing their injuries. New Zealand played an ODI series against Pakistan earlier in January 2023 and won it by 2-1. Notably, they are unbeaten by Pakistan in a Bilateral ODI series - at home or away since 2014. They would be looking to keep the record intact.

Pakistan look to fine-tune and gather the momentum

Meanwhile, Pakistan would not only be looking to break the 9-year jinx but also to gather some momentum under their belt. The Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asserted that this series presents "a brilliant opportunity to them to fine-tune their combinations and gather some momentum for the ahead of the mega events in the shape of Asia Cup and the much-anticipated World Cup."

Pitch and Weather

The Pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is considered a good track to bat on. The surface is flat and the batters enjoy their time batting here.

There is a 25% probability of rain pouring down in the afternoon, while the chances of precipitation reduce to 4% by the evening. The weather is expected to stay partly cloudy in the evening.

Best batter Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan can be a batter to watch out for. He was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the T20I series and was the leading overall in the last ODI series between the two sides in January 2023.

Best bowler Prediction: Matt Henry can be a bowler to watch out for in the match. Henry was New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the recent T20I series. Also, in terms of leading ODI wicket-takers between these two in current players, Henry leads the tally with 20 scalps.

Match Winner Prediction: Pakistan

Latest Cricket News