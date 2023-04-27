Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan face New Zealand

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: New Zealand openers look for good start

After playing a 2-2 stalemate in a five-match T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns against each other in five ODIs at the former's home. Having defeated Pakistan earlier in January 2023 in a 50-over series, New Zealand would look to double the result in an ODI World Cup Year. However, Kiwis would have to adjust to the Rawalpindi surface as they return to the venue after two decades.

The two teams faced each other in a three-match ODI series earlier in January 2023, where New Zealand won by 2-1. They have played 111 ODIs against each other till now, where Pakistan hold slight advantage of 56-50. 1 game ended in a tie and 4 were no result.

Pakistan have won the toss and they will be bowling first. Big update on Haris Sohail. He is feeling a little problem in his left shoulder and will be assessed again later. He is not in the team. Chad Bowes and Will Young are opening the innings for New Zealand. Can they send them to a solid start?

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Pakistan's squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand's squad:

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

Match Scorecard

