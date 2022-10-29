Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babar Azam | File Photo

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands on TV, online

Pakistan and The Netherlands are all set to face off each other on 30 October, Sunday.

Although, Pakistan come into this match on the back of an embarrising loss against Zimbabwe, Netherlands, on the other hand, lost to India by 56 runs.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands match be played?

The match will be played on 30th October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands match on TV?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands match online?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Netherlands Squad:

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

