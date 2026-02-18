PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan look to post big total in must-win clash

New Delhi:

With their tournament hopes hanging by a thread, former champions Pakistan must overcome their brittle batting and recover from the setback against India when they meet Namibia in their final league match on Wednesday, aiming to secure a place in the Super 8s. In Group A, India have already advanced after a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan. The race for the second qualifying spot, however, remains wide open. The United States currently hold a slight edge over Pakistan. Both sides are tied on four points, but Pakistan trail on Net Run Rate, sitting at -0.403 compared to the USA’s healthy 0.788. The equation for Pakistan is straightforward — defeat winless Namibia and progress. Any stumble could force them to depend on other results and complicated permutations.

Under skipper Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s campaign has taken an unexpectedly tense turn. What initially appeared to be a routine march to the next stage has now become a fight for survival following their loss to India. All eyes will be on Pakistan’s fragile batting unit — including veteran Babar Azam, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, along with captain Agha — which faltered badly in Colombo. Azam, in particular, has come under scrutiny after managing just five runs off seven balls against India, prompting increasing criticism. The bowling attack has its own concerns. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi endured a tough outing, picking up just one wicket while conceding over 31 runs in two overs. Ayub was the lone bright spot, unsettling India’s top order with a three-wicket haul. Pakistan’s struggles in the powerplay persist — they managed only around 40 runs while losing four wickets in their previous game. Frequent reshuffling of the middle order has further complicated matters, raising doubts over their ability to accelerate late in the innings.