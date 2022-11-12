Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup: If we win tomorrow, it could inspire English football team in FIFA says Jos Buttler

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2022 16:03 IST
England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 final is on the cards and according to Jos Buttler, if they win the final clash it will inspire their footballing counterparts to pull off an encore in Doha next month.

England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Buttler has led his team to the final game in his maiden global meet as England skipper. Asked if the football team can take a leaf out of the cricket team, the skipper said: "Yeah, I certainly hope so."

"Sport is such a huge part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is certainly something I know happens a lot in England.

"Even though we're on the other side of the world, you can certainly feel that support," Buttler said on eve of the final against Pakistan.

England are clubbed with Iran, Wales, and the USA in group B of the FIFA World Cup.

"The images you see of the Euros nothing will compete with football in our country. Of course, the game is going to be on free-to-air television, which is fantastic, will bring new eyes to the game," said the skipper-keeper.

Buttler doesn't feel people will be watching on the big screen at Trafalgar Square at 8 am British Standard Time but the TV sets will be switched on as there is a renewed interest in cricket after their 2019 World Cup win.

"We saw the benefit of that in 2019 with some of the images of people watching that game and Trafalgar Square being packed out and stuff.

"I am not sure they'll be getting up at 8:00 in the morning to get to Trafalgar Square, but I am sure there will be plenty back home wishing us well, as we do to the other teams that you mentioned who have got some big games ahead of themselves, as well."

England full squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

