PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli is in awe of Buttler & co., congratulates England on historic feat

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Former India captain Virat Kohli has posted an Instagram story and has congratulated Jos Buttler's England for their stellar show against Pakistan in the final that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2022 17:54 IST
Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli congratulates England

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: England have done it, they have finally become the only team in the history of the gentleman's sport to have two world cups of two different formats at the same time. Led by Jos Buttler, the English team has scripted history here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pakistan were enjoying a dream run and across many coincidences that drew parallels with their 1992 campaign, they faltered at the end as they were ousted by England.

England faced India in the semi-finals on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval. They were extremely stellar in their performances as they knocked India out by a margin of 10 wickets. Former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen heartbroken after India crashed out of the semi-finals as he did his utter best to guide India to a World Cup victory. After England thumped Pakistan at the MCG by a margin of 5 wickets, Virat Kohli has now posted a story for the English cricket team as he has congratulated Buttler and his men on a historic victory. Virat's story read "Congratulations England, well deserved".

India Tv - Virat Kohli, T20 World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@VIRAT.KOHLI)Virat Kohli's story for England

Both England and Pakistan fought very valiantly in the finals of the T20 World Cup. Similarly, both Pakistan and England were playing their third T20 World Cup final and both of them had never won a T20 match in Melbourne. But as of now Buttler and his men have bettered that record. The credit for this victory also goes to Eoin Morgan who built this side from scratch after their 2015 World Cup debacle. The English team was plagued with injury and stuff but they had the heart to come out of everything else and claim the championship.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

