PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler & co. are sporting black armbands | HERE's WHY

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England are the last two teams standing in the race that will lead them to a World Cup victory glory. The match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and is expected to be nothing less than a thriller on the cards. Both Jos Buttler and Babar Azam are leading their sides for the first time in a T20 World Cup final and they certainly will want to get their team over the line.

Interestingly, when England took the field against Pakistan on November 13, 2022, to play the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the team was spotted wearing a black armband. This was done to pay tribute to the late David English, who passed away on November 12, 2022. English, who was 76 years old was considered as the 'Godfather of English Cricket'. English skipper Jos Buttler too tweeted about the same and informed the fans about the demise of David English.

Buttler's tweet read:

So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life's great characters, so fun to spend time with, and a producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury festivals. RIP

Both England and Pakistan are playing their third T20 World Cup finals. England had qualified for the World Cup finals in the years 2010 & 2016. Pakistan on the other hand had played two consecutive finals, in 2007 & 2009. Both of them are in the search of their second T20 World Cup trophy. Interestingly, Pakistan's ongoing T20 World Cup trophy has attracted many parallels when compared to their 1992 campaign that they ended up winning.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

