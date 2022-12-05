PAK vs ENG: 'HUGE' blow to England, star player ruled out of Pakistan series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England star ruled out

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: England cricket team, who are touring Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years have been dealt with a major blow. The team's star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan. The right-handed batter has sustained a right knee injury and will miss the next two Test matches.

The England Cricket Board on Monday released a statement and informed about Livingstone's injury. "England Men's all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury. He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively. At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement," ECB wrote in its statement.

