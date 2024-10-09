PAK vs ENG: Harry Brook goes past Virat Kohli in elite WTC list with his 6th Test century

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook slammed his sixth Test century as England magnificently went after Pakistan's humongous total in the first Test in Multan

England's Harry Brook smashed his sixth Test century as he continued his impressive run of form in international cricket across all formats. On a placid track in Multan, Brook played in his usual aggressive style and even though he slowed down a bit after his half-century, he brought up his century off just 118 balls as England outstandingly went after Pakistan's humongous first-innings score in the first Test on Wednesday, October 6.

This was Brook's fifth Test century in the World Test Championship as he went past the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shan Masood, who all have four centuries to their name since 2019. Brook joined Shubman Gill, David Warner and Daryl Mitchell among others with five Test tons in WTC

Brook came in at the fall of Ben Duckett's wicket in the 50th over and he continued from where the left-hander left. Root was solid at one end and Brook just played on the merit of the ball and the duo put Pakistan on the backfoot as the deficit is around just 100 now with the visitors batting at five runs per over.

Players with five centuries in World Test Championship

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 5 centuries (13 innings)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 5 centuries (35 innings)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) - 5 centuries (37 innings)

Shubman Gill (India) - 5 centuries (50 innings)

David Warner (Australia) - 5 centuries (68 innings)

Harry Brook (England) - 5 centuries (26 innings)

Most Test centuries in Pakistan by an overseas player

4 - Harry Brook (6 innings)*

4 - Mohinder Amarnath (18 innings)

4 - Aravinda de Silva (17 innings)

Brook and Root just didn't give any chance and with the pitch not assisting the bowlers a bit, they continued to make merry