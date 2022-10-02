PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I: Pakistan and England look to go all out in series decider | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan clashes against England in the seventh T20I

ENG vs PAK, 7th T20I: The ongoing seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan is akin to a seesaw. This particular series has seen everything. Stupendous batting, last-over thrillers, an injured skipper, a skipper leading from the front, and everything else that makes the game special for all the fans and experts all around the world. With the series hanging in balance, both these teams will look to get the better of each other and clinch the series in the final T20I.

Philip Salt went berserk in the 6th T20I as he smashed 88* off 41 deliveries and took England home. Moeen Ali and co. for some reason haven't been reluctant to try their bench in the ongoing series and it has reaped sweet results for them. From Harry Brooks to Philip Salt, the youngsters have risen to the occasion and have delivered.

Their regular captain Jos Buttler has missed out on the entire series so far and his participation in the series decider remains doubtful. This high-octane series was at its competitive best in the Karachi leg, whenever England got the better of Pakistan, the hosts without any fail pulled back the series in the very next match. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team might have had the upper hand in the Lahore leg but England were too dominant in the 6th T20I which will now give them positive momentum for the series decider.

In a surprise move, Pakistan decided to rest their in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan in the sixth T20I, but their plan backfired. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in a sensational touch as he has amassed five fifties in his six recent outings. Pakistan will certainly not repeat the same mistake and Rizwan is expected to make the cut for the final game. On the other hand, there is Alex Hales who has walked into the English side with great things expected of him. Hales who has been a top performer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) hasn't been able to make an impact for England and he will want to change things around.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox

