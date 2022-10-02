PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I LIVE STREAMING: Here is how and where the series decider can be watched | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Streaming details of England and Pakistan

PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I LIVE STREAMING: The final lap of this Pakistan vs England series is almost here. Both Pakistan and England have been at their absolute best as the series hangs in balance as of now. The series decider will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In a surprising move, Pakistan had dropped Mohammad Rizwan in the sixth T20I and it will be interesting to see if he makes it to the final eleven when the hosts take the field against Moeen Ali and his team.

Pakistan has had the upper hand against England in the Lahore leg. Riding high on the success of two consecutive victories in the fourth and fifth T20I, Pakistan headed into the sixth T20I with a series victory in mind. Babar Azam guided Pakistan to a total of 169, courtesy of his 87 off 59 deliveries. On the other hand, England's Philip Salt made a complete mockery of the total. He scored a blistering 88* off 41 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and 3 sixes. England chased down Pakistan's 179 with 8 wickets in hand.

ALSO READ | Pakistan and England look to go all out in series decider

As Pakistan clashes against England in the final T20I match of the series, here is how and where you can watch the series decider.

When will the 7th T20I between England and Pakistan be played?

The 7th T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I be played?

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will the 7th T20I between England and Pakistan start?

The 7th T20I will begin at 8 pm IST

Which channel will broadcast the 7th T20I live?

The match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

Which application will live stream the 7th T20I?

The final match of Pakistan vs England T20I series will be broadcasted on the Sony LIV application

What are the squads?

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox

Latest Cricket News