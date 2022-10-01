PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: England stay alive, series to be decided in final encounter

Highlights England won the 6th T20I by 8 wickets

Both England and Pakistan have 3 victories to their name as of now

The series decider will played on October 2, 2022

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: In a series that is constantly swinging both ways, this is the third time that it has been leveled. Rubbing "Salt" into the wounds of Pakistan, England rather pulled off a spectacular chase. By every means, this was a clinical chase by the English cricket team as they never looked in any kind of trouble. Both these teams will now clash in the series decider that will be played on October 2, 2022, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

With the series almost at a touching distance, the Pakistan team management somehow decided to rest Mohammad Rizwan who has been their best batter in the series. Mohammad Haris made his T20 debut for Pakistan and he joined hands with Babar Azam to open proceedings for Pakistan. England played it pretty safe as they elected to field after winning the toss. The debutant couldn't have much impact on the game as he was dismissed on 7 after playing 8 deliveries. On the other hand, it was skipper Babar Azam who took the onus upon himself to guide the Pakistan innings. Shan Masood had yet another dismal outing and was dismissed for a golden duck by David Willey. It was Iftikhar Ahmed's last-minute heroics of 31 off 21 deliveries that helped Pakistan reach a competitive total. Babar Azam too fared nicely as he ended with an individual score of 87 off 59 deliveries.

With 169 on the board, and riding high on the back of two consecutive victories, Pakistan seemed pretty confident to clinch the series. But little did they know about what was to follow. Shadab Khan dismissed Hales when he was batting on 27. Pakistan had no idea about what was going through Philip Salt's mind. The wicketkeeper-batsman came out all guns blazing for England as he scored 88 off 41 deliveries. Salt scored at a strike rate of 214.63 as he scored 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. The Pakistan seamers tried to halt England's scoring as Shadab Khan dismissed Malan when he was batting on 26. Duckett joined Salt in his heroics as England chased the target down in 14.3 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

With Jos Buttler still uncertainty for England in the final T20I, the English team will be oozing with confidence as of now as fans are all set for a thriller of a match in the series decider.

