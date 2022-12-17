PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Meet England's debutant who is younger than James Anderson's international career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rehan Ahmed & James Anderson

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: England and Pakistan are all set to clash against each other in the third match of the ongoing Test series. Courtesy of their aggressive style of play, the English team are 2-0 up in the series and they will now look to whitewash Pakistan on their home turf. England have nothing to lose in Karachi but Pakistan will have to play for their pride and they will be in dire need of a victory.

On the eve of the third Test match in Karachi, England announced their playing eleven and it had a surprise inclusion in it. Ben Stokes and the English management have picked Rehan Ahmed in the final playing eleven and he happens to be the youngest debutant to have ever played for England. Ahmed is 18 years old and he walks into the English side with the hopes of performing and having a positive impact on the game.

Interestingly, Rehan Ahmed who is just 18 years old is younger than English stalwart James Anderson's total international career. Ahmed was born in 2004 and Anderson made his England debut in the year 2022. Anderson has been playing in the English colours for 20 years now and Ahmed is just 18 years old.

Reacting to the same Anderson said:

It's something that Rehan brought up when we were playing for the lions. I was in the slips and he passed the message on 'you do realize you made your debut before I was born? I find it quite cool. It does make me feel quite old, but it's nice.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

