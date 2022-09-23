PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When & where to watch Pakistan and England clash | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England takes on Pakistan in the third T20I

Highlights The 3rd T20I match will be played in National Stadium, Karachi

The series hangs in balance with Pakistan and England having one victory each

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan registered a 203* partnership in the 2nd T20I

PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: England and Pakistan are ready to have a go at each other for the second day in a row. The second T20I proved to be a riveting contest for both these sides, especially for the Moeen Ali-led English side. England walked into the second game having a 1-0 lead, but Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan left no stone unturned to nullify the lead. Pakistan handed over a crushing defeat to England by 10 wickets.

The third T20I might see both these sides bring their best to the table. Babar Azam's Pakistan will want to extend their lead further, whereas England will want to bring a balance to the series. Their regular skipper Jos Buttler remains uncertain to play the third T20I as he is nursing a calf injury that he sustained during The Hundred. As both these teams clash against each other, here is how and where the match can be watched.

When will the 3rd T20I of Pakistan vs England be played?

The 3rd T20I will be played on September 23, 2022

What is the venue for the 3rd T20I of Pakistan vs England?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi

At what time will the 3rd T20I start?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I is to be played between Pakistan and England?

The match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

Where can we live stream the 3rd T20I?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV application

What are the full squads?

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah

England Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

