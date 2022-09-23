PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Babar Azam and co. look to extend their dominant run against visitors | PREVIEW

Highlights England won the first T20I by 6 wickets

Pakistan won the second T20I by 10 wickets

The third T20I will be played on September 23,2022

PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I: On the beautiful evening of September 22, 2022, the Pakistan cricket fans were witness to a piece of brilliance, the brilliance of their skipper Babar Azam who displayed his brilliance with his bat and silenced everybody criticizing him to no end. The Pakistan team was 1-0 down against England after the first T20I, but they had bounced back and that too in thumping style courtesy of a 203* run stand between Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan.

England is currently stationed in Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan and both these teams are looking at this series as a chance to have their preparations in place for the upcoming T20I World Cup that begins in Australia on October 16. The English outfit faced a major setback with Jos Buttler missing the first match due to a calf injury that he had picked up during The Hundred. Despite losing Buttler, the English team was outstanding in the first T20I. Riding on the back of Alex Hales's 53 and Ben Duckett's 21 off 17 deliveries, the Moeen Ali-led side comfortably chased down Pakistan's target of 159.

Things drastically changed in the second ODI. England certainly was very dominant with the bat as they set a target of 200 runs. The chase wasn't that easy but Babar Azam's brilliance and his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan made it look like child's play. Rizwan amassed a total of 88* off 51 deliveries and skipper Babar Azam scored a stellar 110* off 66 deliveries. Pakistan sealed the match with 10 wickets in hand and leveled the series at 1-1.

ALSO READ | Records tumble as Babar Azam stuns England with his thunderous ton

Things are certainly going to intensify in the third ODI as both these teams will want to get the better of each other. This is a pretty long series but both teams will want to keep their winning momentum going on. Babar's return to form has come in as a respite to the Pakistan outfit and on the other hand, there is this English team that will be concerned about their bowling attack. With Jos Buttler still uncertain in the final playing XI it will be interesting to see England's plan for the match that will be played today in the National Stadium of Karachi.

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

