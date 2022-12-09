PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch Pakistan take on England online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : AP PAK vs ENG live streaming details

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test LIVE STREAMING: After a historic win in Rawalpindi, England now move to Multan and they will look to clinch the series and oust Pakistan from the series. In the first Test match, on a flat, rather dead pitch, Pakistan felt the heat of 'Bazball'. Before the Rawalpindi Test, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum said that England will not go for a draw in any of the three Test matches and they stuck to their words. As of now, England are 1-0 up in this three-match Test series.

England have never won a Test match on Pakistan soil and this time around they will look to rewrite history books. Surprisingly, their win in the first Test match was their third victory on Pakistan soil. Before this, they only win in 1971 and 2000. On the other hand, there is Babar Azam's Pakistan who were left stunned in Rawalpindi. They fancied their chances on Rawalpindi's dead wicket, but little did they know that England were looking to go out all guns blazing. Pakistan have plenty of problems to address. They are lacking their spearhead Shaheen Afridi and have inducted Haris Rauf who provides them with their best chance of restraining England. To Pakistan's misfortune, they will now lack Rauf's services as he has been injured and will miss this match.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan will have to take 20 English wickets to keep themselves alive. When Babar Azam and Ben Stokes come out for the toss at Multan, it will be go time and they certainly will be looking at two contrasting results which will do nothing but only good to the world of Test cricket.

Here is how you can watch the 2nd Test match:

When will the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match start?

The second Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST on Friday, December 9, 2022

What is the venue of the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match?

The venue for the second Test match is Multan Cricket Stadium

When will the toss for the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test match will take place at 10:00 AM IST

Which television channel will LIVE broadcast the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match?

The match will be aired LIVE on Sony Sports Network

Which application will LIVE stream the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test match will be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV application

What are the squads for both sides?

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Keaton Jennings, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed

