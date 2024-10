PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: England take control early on day two as Rizwan and Salman depart

Live now PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: England take control early on day two as Rizwan and Salman depart PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: Pakistan have to get closer to 400 in their first innings to apply pressure on England in Multan. Kamran Ghulam's century on debut rescued Pakistan after England had the hosts reeling at 19 for the loss of two wickets.