PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique eye good start as Pakistan look to dictate terms

The pitch was used for the first Test and for the first time, it is being reused for another Test. The cracks have opened up in the last couple of days with the sun baking down and fans standing as umpires on the two sides of the pitch as mentioned by Ben Stokes. A lot of water was given after the end of the first Test and currently, the pitch feels like the one at the end of the first Test. It might be good for the batters at the start but the spinners will come into the game right away.