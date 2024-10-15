Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique eye good start as Pakistan look to dictate terms

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: Pakistan will be up against England in the second Test in Multan starting Tuesday, October 15 with an aim to level the series. England handed a shocker to Pakistan in the opener, opening up a can of worms for the hosts and would want to seal the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 11:00 IST
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates
Image Source : PCB/ECB/INDIA TV PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique eye good start as Pakistan look to dictate terms early

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Live Updates: Not going to lie, the build-up to the second Test has been bizarre with Pakistan making wholesale changes to their squad while 'resting' their key players including the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah among others. Pakistan have gone with three spinners with Aamer Jamal being the only pace-bowling option as the hosts have done everything in their capacity to get the result, which meant using a used pitch, which took England captain Ben Stokes by surprise. Will Pakistan be successful in their pursuit? Should be a cracker though, follow all the live updates of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test-

Live updates :PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates

  • Oct 15, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A debut for Kamran Ghulam - special occasion

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PAK vs ENG 2nd Test pitch report

    The pitch was used for the first Test and for the first time, it is being reused for another Test. The cracks have opened up in the last couple of days with the sun baking down and fans standing as umpires on the two sides of the pitch as mentioned by Ben Stokes. A lot of water was given after the end of the first Test and currently, the pitch feels like the one at the end of the first Test. It might be good for the batters at the start but the spinners will come into the game right away.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan win the toss, opt to bat first

    Pakistan have won the toss and skipper Shan Masood decided to bat first. Masood said that Pakistan want to put runs on the board since it's a used wicket and hoped that his spinners come into effect rather early in the game. England captain Ben Stokes also wanted to bat.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England playing XI

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI

    Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England make two changes, Pakistan get in three spinners

    England have rested Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson for the second Test with skipper Ben Stokes returning alongside pacer Matt Potts with an all-Durham pace attack. Pakistan on the other hand after dropping a few of their key stars have picked three spinners on what will be a used wicket in Multan.

     

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Ben Stokes returns for England

    Captain Ben Stokes will be playing a first Test since July and the first competitive game since early August as he returns after recovering fully from a hamstring tear. Will he play as a genuine all-rounder? Only time will tell.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan going radical with their changes and approach

    The result of the first Test would have come as a shocker for Pakistan as they lost despite scoring 556 runs in the first innings. The result sent spanner in the works as Pakistan chose to rest the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to manage their workload amid lack of form. Will this bizarre decision pay off?

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our coverage of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

    The second Test between Pakistan and England has created and killed buzz for the series in equal proportion given how bizarre the few days in the run-up to the game have been. Pakistan have made wholesale changes to their squad and Ben Stokes, the returning England captain, was taken aback by the fact that a used wicket will be in operation for two Tests in a row. Can it change Pakistan's fortunes? Welcome to our coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and England from Multan.

