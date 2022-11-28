PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes has Netizens stoked after 'THIS' gesture | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes trains ahead of first Test in Pakistan

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: It is almost time for Pakistan to have a go at England in their backyard after a gap of 17 overs. The English team led by Ben Stokes has reached Pakistan and preparations are underway for them. England played a seven-match T20 series before the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup but as of now, they will be competing in their white flannels. Before the start of the Test match, England faced a massive setback as their spearhead Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test.

Ahead of the first Test match, English skipper Ben Stokes has made a massive announcement that has melted the heart of the Netizens. Skipper Stokes has announced that he will donate his entire fee amount from the Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal. The first Test match will be played in Rawalpindi and will start on December 1, 2022.

The post shared by Ben Stokes reads:

It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special. The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very bad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people. The game has given me alot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.

England squad for 1st Test: Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed.

