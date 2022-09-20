PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Babar Azam miffed with personal remarks, says he is not bothered

Highlights Mohammad Rizwan recently replaced Babar Azam as the number one T20I batter

Babar Azam scored 68 runs off 6 matches in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan will play against England in a seven match T20I series starting from September 20, 2022

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: After the conclusion of Asia Cup 2022 and how Pakistan trampled upon the finishing line, Babar Azam has been in a midst of storm and loads of talks about his strike rate. The Pakistan skipper was recently replaced at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings by his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam lately has been in the form of his life but he looked in a rough patch when he turned up for the Asia Cup which was played in the United Arab Emirates.

With an average of 11.33, Babar could just manage to score 68 runs off 6 matches in the Asia Cup. But more than the runs and the average, the Pakistan skipper had to face the heat of the media due to his dead strike rate. Even if the Asia Cup is left out, Azam has always been criticized for his low strike rate while opening the batting for Pakistan. Without any grain of doubt, the initial 6 overs in a T20I game sets the tone for any team. Pakistan legend Aqib Javed in particular has been pretty critical about Azam and his ways of playing the shortest format of the game. The former Pakistan player ridiculed Babar and said that his franchise Lahore Qalandars always had a plan in place which was around not dismissing Babar bacause he plays at his own pace and the run rate keeps on piling up.

Babar finally broke his silence on Javed's comments and said:

Everybody is entitled to his/her opinion, no harm in that. But as international players, we make it a point not to listen to them. Former plays ccan too have their opinions but the personal attacks feel quite disappointing at times. They already know the pressure and the sense of responsibility we feel but certainly, it doesn't bother me and makes absolutely no difference.

Babar further said that it is extremely important not to overanalyze and not overthink stuff when someone goes through a bad patch. The Pakistan skipper still believes in himself and is sure that he can replicate his heroics in the same way as he did in the past.

